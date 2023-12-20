Advertise With Us
Hire One

More cold-stunned sea turtles brought to the coast

Dozens of rescued sea turtles now calling South Mississippi home while on the road to recovery.
By Noah Noble and WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of rescued Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are now calling South Mississippi home while on the road to recovery.

The turtles were rescued from the cold waters of Massachusetts and were flown down to the coast.

40 of the turtles are at the Mississippi Aquarium for treatment, and 30 of the turtles are recovering at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies(IMMS).

“Since they’re reptiles, their body temperature is going to mimic the environment. If they don’t start migrating south when the water temperature drops drastically, they wash in with hypothermia and secondary infections. So this year alone, they have over 500 animals that have come in so far. So that many animals in one area... they can’t facilitate that, so what they do is fly them south.” IMMS’ Theresa Madrigal said.

IMMS says the turtles could be released back into the wild around April or May. IMMS says this will be the fourth year they will help cold-stunned turtles recover.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is the most endangered sea turtle in the world, according to IMMS. Researchers say the turtle mostly spend its juvenile years in the Gulf of Mexico before it migrates to other parts of the world.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Motorcycle rider dies after Tuesday wreck at Government Street intersection
Mardi Gras 2024 parade schedule for Mobile Alabama and Baldwin County
The Mobile County Health Department says it’s important to stay on top of vaccinations.
CDC issues new health advisory for low immunization rates during the holiday season
An autopsy has been ordered after an elderly inmate in declining cognitive health died last...
MCSO: Autopsy planned for 77-year-old man who died at Metro Jail
The CDC, has issued a health advisory about rising respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, the...
CDC issues new health advisory for low immunization rates during the holiday season