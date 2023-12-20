Advertise With Us
Motorcycle rider dies after Tuesday wreck at Government Street intersection

By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 63-year-man who was operating a motorcycle has died after he was involved in a traffic collision Tuesday that occurred at the intersection of Government Street and Fairway Drive, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the wreck involving the motorcycle and another vehicle at about 6:15 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation by officers, Michael Reed was operating a motorcycle heading east on Government Street when the vehicle driver attempted to cross Government Street from the median, resulting in a collision.  Reed sustained severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was evaluated on scene and was determined not to be impaired, police said.

The MPD said the crash remains under investigation.

