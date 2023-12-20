Advertise With Us
New weather radar being installed in Marion

Radar sitting on top of water tower
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Lauderdale County, as well as surrounding counties, could see a possible improvement in their weather coverage with the addition of a new weather radar.

The company, Climavision, began installing the new radar this week, and construction on it is already near completion.

This new radar will not cost the taxpayers any money.

According to the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency, this radar will be able to pick up on weather from 65 miles out in each direction.

Marion Mayor Larry Gill said this is a huge project and he could not be happier to see this addition in his town.

“We are just so excited about this opportunity to enhance the quality of life for everyone that is in our area. We have always been a blind spot, and we are taking that blind spot out and putting the radar in our community,” said Gill.

The project should be completed by the end of the year or early 2024.

