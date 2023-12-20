NTSB releases preliminary report on Elkmont plane crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New details have emerged about a plane crash in Elkmont earlier this month.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary crash report.

Back on December 4th, a twin-engine Beechcraft crashed on private property near Highway 127 and Witty Mill Road.

The NTSB report shows that the plane left Huntsville International Airport, but was only in the air about 22 minutes before the flight instructor reported “mayday” to air traffic control, saying that the airplane was in a spin.

The pilot, 67-year-old Bill Huston, and flight instructor, 31-year-old Nikul Desai, were both killed in the accident.

