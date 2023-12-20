Advertise With Us
Rain chances look high on Christmas morning

By Nicholas Herboso
Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - A mostly cloudy and chilly day continues for the Gulf Coast today, but slightly milder temperatures are on the way. Temperatures will gradually increase through Saturday ahead of our next weather system coming in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Rain chances are looking high for the holiday, so keep your rain gear handy if you’re heading out.

TODAY AND TOMORROW:

Clouds will stick around throughout the day, but will temporarily clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 30s overnight.

On Thursday, clouds will roll in once again. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will be a few degrees warmer, reaching the lower 60s.

HOLIDAY FORECAST:

This weekend, moisture will return to the area bringing the chance for rain along with warmer temperatures. The highest rain chances will be overnight on the 24th, and rain will continue into Christmas morning. We will provide regular updates on the exact timing of the rain over the next few days, so stay tuned to FOX10.

