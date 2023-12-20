Advertise With Us
Hire One

The Shawn Esfahani Foundation

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eastern Shore Toyota Owner Shawn Esfahani invited us to learn more about the ‘Shawn Esfahani Foundation’. He wants the viewers to know the Foundation is here to help support local charities and the community as a whole.

The Shawn Esfahani Foundation is committed to focusing its organizations to financially assisting and aiding the local communities in need.

You can visit the website to learn more about the ‘Shawn Esfahani Foundation’ and the main charities it supports. Also, there are easy and quick donation links on the website if you are in a position to give.

https://www.shawnesfahanifoundation.com/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Miss Mobile Bay 2024 Hannah Adams joins us on Studio10
Miss Mobile Bay 2024 Hannah Adams joins us on Studio10
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/22/2023 - 12/24/2023)
iHeart Media’s Weekend Rundown (12/22/2023 - 12/24/2023)
Pickle's Painting
Spruce up your home with Pickle’s Painting
OsteoStrong
Learning all about OsteoStrong
HBCU Pigskin Showdown 2023
HBCU Pigskin Showdown 2023