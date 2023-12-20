MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eastern Shore Toyota Owner Shawn Esfahani invited us to learn more about the ‘Shawn Esfahani Foundation’. He wants the viewers to know the Foundation is here to help support local charities and the community as a whole.

The Shawn Esfahani Foundation is committed to focusing its organizations to financially assisting and aiding the local communities in need.

You can visit the website to learn more about the ‘Shawn Esfahani Foundation’ and the main charities it supports. Also, there are easy and quick donation links on the website if you are in a position to give.

https://www.shawnesfahanifoundation.com/

