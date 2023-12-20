South Alabama and Eastern Michigan give back to the community ahead of the 68 Ventures Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bowl week is in full swing here in the port city. And while the players are ready to hit the field, they’re also ready to do some good in the community. Around 50 Eastern Michigan players started their day at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort filling up bags of food to help families in Baldwin County.

“I’ve helped a lot in Indianapolis where I’m from so just coming down here and helping Alabama was pretty fun,” said Eastern Michigan wide receiver Joe Walker.

The team worked like a well-oiled machine making sure families had exactly what they needed for the holidays. Not only was it rewarding but players say it was a fun way to start the day.

“Not only was it fun but we actually beat a record today, so it was a good experience for us to come give back to the community,” said Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Ke’Vion Wellington.

Across the bay, the South Alabama Jaguars were at Feeding the Gulf Coast. For some players like wide receiver Devin Voisin, it was a chance to learn about one of the non-profits that help those in need.

“These people don’t have to be here and they’re doing all this for a good cause, and it helps a lot of people all around Mobile and it feels good to get out in the community and learn more about the place I live,” said Devin Voisin.

Players were broken up into two teams. One group put together food boxes that were going to senior centers while the others sorted food for children who were out of school. With the 68 Ventures Bowl being in their home stadium it gave the Jags a unique chance to give back to their home city.

“Bringing an impact to the community not just in sports is amazing,” said South Alabama Emauri Sibley.

“I got hurt this entire season so not being able to play in the bowl game, but it feels good to be part of the team and do stuff with the team and do something for Mobile,” added Voisin.

As both teams get ready to hit the field on Saturday, they hope the work they did today can benefit mobile in the long run.

“We love Mobile, we’re appreciative to be here. Anytime you can give back and help out that’s what we do,” said Eastern Michigan wide receivers coach Chris Chestnut.

“For the community as a whole just knowing you have a great football team that will support you in your basic needs,” added Sibley.

Both South Alabama and Eastern Michigan players also spent time with kids at Flight Works. The Jags also spent some time with residents at the Mulherin Home.

