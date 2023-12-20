Spruce up your home with Pickle’s Painting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shane Pickles, owner of Pickle’s Painting, shares some of the services they offer.

Time to spruce up your home. What a great Christmas gift and start the new year off right with a new look to your space. Pickles goes the extra mile to ensure that your most expensive investment looks amazing and the paint job lasts as well. Not only do they paint walls, they redo cabinets, and concrete floors too. Having an issue matching the finish of your favorite heirloom piece? Shane has the experience and knowledge to match any finish on any wood!

Picklespainting.com https://www.facebook.com/picklepainting

Phone:251-945-1500

Office Hours:Monday-Friday: 9:00am – 4:00pm

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.