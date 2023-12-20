Advertise With Us
Storytime at Bay Minette Public Library features 2 special guests

Mrs. Claus pays a visit to Bay Minette Public Library
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Children’s Storytime session at the Bay Minette Public Library recently had two very special guests — Mrs. Claus and Minetty the Elf.

The library offers Storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. In addition to sharing favorite books, the weekly sessions often include special craft times as well.

The Bay Minette Public Library is located at 205 W. 2nd Street.

For more information about Storytime or other programming, contact the library at 251-580-1648.

