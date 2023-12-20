Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Deaths of man, woman on Hernandez Street ruled murder-suicide, authorities say

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after they say a man and woman were found dead.
By Ariel Mallory and WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
UPDATE: Authorities said the case of a man and woman found dead on Hernandez Street Monday night, Dec. 18, has been determined to be a murder-suicide.

A spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the two were not married but did know each other.

Officials are waiting on autopsy results to determine who shot who first.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after they say a man and woman were found dead.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. tonight at Hernandez Street. According to officials, each victim sustained one gunshot wound.

Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, but they do not currently have a suspect.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News is working to get more information.

