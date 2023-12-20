UPDATE: Deaths of man, woman on Hernandez Street ruled murder-suicide, authorities say

UPDATE: Authorities said the case of a man and woman found dead on Hernandez Street Monday night, Dec. 18, has been determined to be a murder-suicide.

A spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the two were not married but did know each other.

Officials are waiting on autopsy results to determine who shot who first.

---

ORIGINAL STORY:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after they say a man and woman were found dead.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. tonight at Hernandez Street. According to officials, each victim sustained one gunshot wound.

Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, but they do not currently have a suspect.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News is working to get more information.

