Clarke County Sheriff makes arrest in shooting that injured 4

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the shooting that left four people injured.

Officials said Quinton Williams has been arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder and four counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Sheriff Dewayne Smith said Williams was ambushing one individual and shot four total people.

Williams has a one-million dollar bond and more arrests are coming, according to authorities.

