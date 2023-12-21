Don’t Like Holiday Tunes, AI Can Help You Make Your Own Music

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Not a fan of the Christmas tunes coming from your radio? Perhaps you can create your own.

New tech from Microsoft Copilot and Suno, a team of musicians and artificial intelligence experts in Massachusetts, is making it really easy.

On its website Suno, which means to listen in Hindi, says it wants to make it so everyone can make great music. Whether you’re a charting artist or shower singer. No instrument needed...just imagination.

How does it work?

First, it asks you for a song description for example, a pop song about honesty and authenticity. It then generates two tunes using different sounds and lyrics. If you prefer more creative control, you also have the ability to generate your own song by writing the lyrics yourself and specifying the style.

Music created with Suno can be downloaded and/or shared. The free version of the app lets you generate up to five prompts or about 10 songs a day.

If you pay for the web-app subscription, you can upload the tunes to Spotify, Apple, and even monetize the songs on YouTube.

This isn’t the first time we’re seeing Gen-AI-driven music creation in tech. Google AI Lab DeepMind and YouTube partnered to release Lyria and Meta has published several experiments with AI music generation.

As one might imagine, when it comes to AI-synthesized music many of the ethical and legal issued have yet to be ironed out.

Suno has a FAQ on its website where you can read more about the feature. You can also listen to some of the created music so far. The top three trending songs are, Turkey Time, A is for Amazing, and Mistletoe and Missing You.

