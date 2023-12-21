Driver involved in deadly Ann Street crash booked in Metro

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The driver of the vehicle involved in the deadly Ann Street crash that claimed the life of Tamichael Brown has been arrested, according to police.

MPD said Keeman Tover, 21, has been released from the hospital and charged with murder.

Preliminary findings indicated that Tamichael Brown was shot during a verbal altercation before the crash occurred.

