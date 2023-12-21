Advertise With Us
Hire One

Driver involved in deadly Ann Street crash booked in Metro

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The driver of the vehicle involved in the deadly Ann Street crash that claimed the life of Tamichael Brown has been arrested, according to police.

MPD said Keeman Tover, 21, has been released from the hospital and charged with murder.

Preliminary findings indicated that Tamichael Brown was shot during a verbal altercation before the crash occurred.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

2 juveniles stabbed at Dog River Park
Lakendrick Taylor-Clemons
MPD arrests man on 3 counts of breaking and entering
Prichard water utility still not stabilized, report says
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa