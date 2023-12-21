Advertise With Us
Fairhope PD arrests 2 Mobile County men accused of theft, drug trafficking

Fairhope PD arrests 2 Mobile County men accused of theft, drug trafficking
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope police arrested two people accused of theft and drug trafficking.

Joshua Winders of Mobile and James Phegley of Saraland, allegedly stole copper wire from a local construction site. Authorities said the men also were in possession of fentanyl.

The Fairhope Police Department arrested t the pair Tuesday night. Both charged with first-degree property theft and drug trafficking.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Local's discuss last minute shopping before Christmas
City of Mobile discussing Amtrak logistics
Ben's Original BBQ reopens in Fairhope
