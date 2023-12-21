Fairhope PD arrests 2 Mobile County men accused of theft, drug trafficking

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope police arrested two people accused of theft and drug trafficking.

Joshua Winders of Mobile and James Phegley of Saraland, allegedly stole copper wire from a local construction site. Authorities said the men also were in possession of fentanyl.

The Fairhope Police Department arrested t the pair Tuesday night. Both charged with first-degree property theft and drug trafficking.

