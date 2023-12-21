Foley High School holds early signing day

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Lions held their signing day on Wednesday, Dec 20 and had two players pick their future college destinations.

Foley five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson and three-star offensive lineman Logan Joellen-Beck both signed their letter of intent Wednesday morning in the school library.

Thompson has been committed to Auburn since July 29 after flipping from Alabama. As the seventh best wide receiver in the county and fourth ranked prospect in the state, he also had offers from Miami, Tennessee, and Troy just to name a few. He also still had a ton of interest from the Crimson Tide.

Thompson kept his commitment to Auburn and will join the Tigers this summer. He’s the first five-star Auburn has signed since 2019 and the second highest recruit in the 2024 class.

Thompson is 6′3 200 pounds and because of his size and athleticism he could make an immediate impact for Hugh Freeze and company as a freshman.

As for Joellen-Beck, he’ll be staying a little closer to home. The 6′6, three-star offensive lineman will take his talents to South Alabama in the fall, signing with Kane Wommack and the Jags, a program he’s happy to be a part of.

“I’ve loved this school since my freshmen year. I love everybody there it’s amazing”.

Lions Head Coach Deric Scott says he’s extremely proud of his players and excited to see what the future holds for both of these athletes.

“Really good day for us. We’re excited for both of those opportunities for both of those young men”.

