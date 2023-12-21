Advertise With Us
Hire One

Healthy Living with USA Health: Menopause in the Workplace Study

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Instructor at USA Mitchell College of Business Alana Bell, PH.D. shares about USA Health’s menopausal study.

Data suggests many women experience negative effects from menopausal symptoms and often don’t know how to seek support in the workplace – or they remain silent, fearing they will be stigmatized.

The new survey is a collaboration among colleagues at the University of South Alabama and the Berlin School of Economics and Law. Collaborators include Tracy Y. Roth, M.D., an OB-GYN at USA Health and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Whiddon College of Medicine, and Bell; along with Andrea Rumler, Ph.D., a professor at the Berlin School of Economics and Law, and her colleague Julia Memmert.

How you can help

Those best suited to take the survey are women who are entering menopause, those who have completed menopause and those who think they may be going through it.

Take the online survey:

https://southalabama.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0OI7a0ETr6oWRlI

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Pickle's Painting
Pickle's Painting - updated
Pickle's Painting
Spruce up your home with Pickle’s Painting
Recipe: Chicken & Dumplings
Recipe: Chicken & Dumplings
The Shawn Esfahani Foundation
The Shawn Esfahani Foundation