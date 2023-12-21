Healthy Living with USA Health: Menopause in the Workplace Study

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Instructor at USA Mitchell College of Business Alana Bell, PH.D. shares about USA Health’s menopausal study.

Data suggests many women experience negative effects from menopausal symptoms and often don’t know how to seek support in the workplace – or they remain silent, fearing they will be stigmatized.

The new survey is a collaboration among colleagues at the University of South Alabama and the Berlin School of Economics and Law. Collaborators include Tracy Y. Roth, M.D ., an OB-GYN at USA Health and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Whiddon College of Medicine, and Bell; along with Andrea Rumler, Ph.D., a professor at the Berlin School of Economics and Law, and her colleague Julia Memmert.

How you can help

Those best suited to take the survey are women who are entering menopause, those who have completed menopause and those who think they may be going through it.

Take the online survey:

https://southalabama.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0OI7a0ETr6oWRlI

