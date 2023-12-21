Lead investigator on stolen "Rags" shares more to the case

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - The lead investigator trying to solve the big stolen dog mystery in Baldwin County shed new light on the case.

It’s been almost two weeks since “Rags” was snatched out of his Silverhill home by a masked bandit. It was all caught on camera, but the case remains a whodunit.

Lieutenant John Hotchkiss said he’s looked at both sides of a custody battle involving Rags, but as of now—no one connected to the dog is a suspect.

Hotchkiss: “Shortly after the adoption, there was a case which was filed, contesting the ownership of Rags, and that was an ongoing civil case that was progressing and going forward. I think there was an attempt to resolve the case, though it was still set according to the county court clerk’s office as a bench trial that was going to happen on December 19 at 9 a.m. Since that time, it was settled the day before with a motion to dismiss.”

FOX10 News Lacey Beasley: “I think that is what’s jarring to people is now hearing about the lawsuit. Why didn’t this come out day one? Was there a reason it was being withheld?”

Hotchkiss: “Separate from the criminal matter. When you have the criminal case, it is a factor to assess and consider, but it only one factor or pieces of the puzzle we have to look at.”

Hotchkiss said investigators broadened their search to people not connected to the lawsuit and are using technology to try tracking the thief’s movements.

He said more people could be involved, and Rags may be out of state.

The pivotal moment, he said, is when they find this man.

Hotchkiss: “I don’t have enough evidence to suggest one way or the other of anybody’s exact role. The key to this is going to be finding the subject who entered the residence, and once we can learn more who this person is, what that person’s role and motivation was to be part of this process, that will help shed a lot of light as to any other involvement that might have gone on and who filled what roles.”

There was a GoFundMe organized by Olivia Gardner for a reward to find Rags.

Wednesday, she disabled the account and said she was getting some negative feedback on social media.

She said the $4,400 is still being offered.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.