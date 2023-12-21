Advertise With Us
Man accused of breaking into Mobile church

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 47-year-old Dauphin Island man accused of breaking into a Mobile church.

Officers responded Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1624 Boykin Blvd., around 2:33 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a burglary in progress. According to the Mobile Police Department, the victim was able to provide a description of the suspect and his vehicle because of surveillance cameras inside the church.

When officers arrived, they noticed the alleged burglar leaving the scene and were able to detain him, according to authorities.

Robert Atkins was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary. He remained in Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday night. He has a bond hearing set for Friday, according to jail records.

