Mix of sun and clouds before rain chances rise for Christmas

(WALA) - Heading into today, daytime highs will be maxing out in the lower-to-mid 60s. Skies will stay sunny, with a few clouds mixed in.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper-30s for our inland areas and the lower-to-mid-40s for our central areas.

Tomorrow will be the same with temperatures in the 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Looking towards the weekend, rain chances are on the rise. If making plans - Friday and Saturday are looking great. Rain creeps in Sunday morning but ramps up Sunday evening into the overnight hours. Santa may have a wet ride across the Gulf Coast on Sunday night! Waking up Monday morning, rain will still be moving through. Models right now are leaning towards the rain clearing heading into Monday afternoon. Daytime highs will be mild in the 60s.

