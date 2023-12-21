Advertise With Us
Mix of sun and clouds before rain for the holidays

By Michael White
Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WALA) - We see a mix of sun and clouds for your Thursday with temperatures maxing out in the mid 60s later today. Our sky will go mostly cloudy by afternoon. Tomorrow morning we won’t drop below the mid 40s as more mild air starts to take over. This is in advance of a warm front that moves in on Christmas Day. That’s when our biggest threat for rain will be. With temps warming up, there won’t be a risk of sleet or snow.

As for the rain chances, they’ll reach 70% on both Sunday and Monday so Christmas Eve and Day won’t look ideal and Santa will need to plan on wearing rain gear as he flies through our sky. It looks like we should dodge a severe weather threat, but there will be some lightning mixed into the rain overnight Sunday night. We turn drier and colder after the Christmas weekend so plan on a chilly final week of 2023.

