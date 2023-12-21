Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile County 911 releases full transcript of frantic call Buddhist monk made while possibly on fire

911 transcript shows what may have happened to a monk found with severe burns
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has obtained the 911 transcript that was made the night a Buddhist monk was calling for help, while he may have been on fire.

It’s a story that we continue to follow that has puzzled several people in the community.

How did a Buddhist monk end up in the hospital, in critical condition, fighting for his life?

Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody

The victim was found outside his temple off Government Boulevard last week, bloody, and more than half of his body severely burned.

He remains in USA’s burn unit in critical condition.

The full transcript of that 911 call can be found below.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Silverhill PD investigator working to identify dog thief
Lead investigator on stolen "Rags" shares more to the case
911 transcript shows what may have happened to a monk found with severe burns
911 transcript shows what may have happened to a monk found with severe burns
Silverhill PD investigator working to identify dog thief
Silverhill PD investigator working to identify dog thief
Mobile man accused of threatening to assassinate President Biden found competent to stand trial
Mobile man accused of threatening to assassinate President Biden found competent to stand trial