Mobile County 911 releases full transcript of frantic call Buddhist monk made while possibly on fire

22:36:32

Mobile 911: Mobile 9-1-1, what is the address of the emergency?

Caller: *INAUDIBLE* Help me! Help me! Help me!

911: What’s your address?

Caller: Help me! Help me *INAUDIBLE* help me!

911: Ok, what’s going on sir? What’s the address?

Caller: Yeah uh… Uh *REDACTED*…

911: *REDACTED*? *REDACTED*?

Caller: Yeah, yeah, emergency! Emergency!

911: What’s going on there?

Caller: *INAUDIBLE/ LANGUAGE BARRIER*

911: Is someone sick or injured? Or do you want police?

Caller: No, no, no! Emergency, emergency - *INAUDIBLE*

911: Ok, well sir—

Caller: Emergency!

911: Do you need a language line? Uh, interpreter?

Caller: Yeah. Emergency! Emergency!

911: Sir, what language do you speak?

Caller: *INAUDIBLE* Emergency! Emergency! *INAUDIBLE*

911: Ok, stay on the line. Do you need medical?

Caller: Yeah, medical – *INAUDIBLE? LANGUAGE BARRIER*

911: Sir… I need you to take a deep breath. Hello?

Caller: *HANGS UP*

*RECORDING ENDS*

22:40:07

Mobile 911: Mobile 9-1-1, what’s the address of the emergency?

Caller: Hello?

911: 9-1-1, what’s the address of the emergency?

Caller: Uh.. uh… medical emergency. *REDACTED* Altair Lane. *INAUDIBLE/ LANGUAGE

BARRIER*

911: Ok, what’s wrong?

Caller: *INAUDIBLE/ LANGUAGE BARRIER*

911: Ok, one moment. I see you’re at *REDACTED* Altair Lane?

Caller: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah! Help me! Help me!

911: Ok. One moment for medical. Stay on the line for me.

Caller: *SILENCE*

MFRD: Mobile Fire Rescue, what is the address of the emergency?

Caller: Yeah my… Medical! Medical! *INAUDIBLE*

MFRD: What’s the address?

Caller: Yeah! *REDACTED* Altair Lane.

*Caller screaming*

MFRD: What’s the address you’re at sir?

Caller: *Inaudible* *REDACTED* Altair Lane.

MFRD: 911, do you know what he is saying?

911: *REDACTED* Altair Lane.

Caller: No, no, no! Medical! *INAUDIBLE LANGUAGE BARRIER*

MFRD: He’s calling from the *REDACTED* Altair Lane?

911: Uh-huh.

Caller: Yeah, yeah!

MFRD: Ok, so we already have help started that way can—

*RECORDING ENDS*

22:43:50

Mobile 911: Mobile 9-1-1, what is the address of the emergency?

Caller: Yeah, emergency! *INAUDIBLE*

911: Sir—

Caller: Emergency! Emergency! Emergency! Emergency! *INAUDIBLE / LANGUAGE BARRIER*

911: Ok, one moment.

*SILENCE*

911: Ok sir, do you speak Spanish?

Caller: Yeah *INAUDIBLE* medical *INAUDIBLE*

911: Ok, listen, listen. The ambulance and the police have been notified. I’m going to get an

interp—

Caller: *INAUDIBLE / LANGUAGE BARRIER*

911: Ok, one moment I’m going to get the interpreter, ok? One moment.

*OPERATOR CONNECTS TO INTERPRETER NETWORK*

*SPANISH LANGUAGE SELECTED*

Caller: *INAUDIBLE* Vietnamese! Vietnamese!

*CONNECTING TO NEXT AVAILABLE INTERPRETER*

911: One moment.

*CALLER CAN BE HEARD MOANING*

911: One moment, sir.

Caller: Yeah… *INAUDIBLE*

Interpreter: This is Catherine, your Spanish interpreter. I will interpret everything you’re saying

and keep it confidential. How can I help you?

911: Um, this is 9-1-1, I have a caller on the line. I need to know what his emergency is.

Interpreter: *SPEAKS SPANISH*

Caller: *INAUDIBLE* Medical, medical!

Interpreter: *SPEAKS SPANISH*

Caller: *INAUDIBLE*

Interpreter: I don’t understand what he is saying. *SPEAKS SPANISH*

Caller: No, no! Vietnamese! Vietnamese!

Interpreter: I asked him if he spoke Spanish and he said “no, no.”

Caller: *INAUDIBLE / LANGUAGE BARRIER*

Interpreter: *SPEAKS SPANISH*

911: He said—Did he say he speaks Vietnamese?

Caller: Yes!

Interpreter: He said “Yes.”

911: Ok, he told me he spoke Spanish. Can you translate for Vietnamese?

Interpreter: No ma’am.

Caller: Emergency! *INAUDIBLE*

911: Ok. Can you get us to somebody that does speak Vietnamese?

Caller: Yes!

Interpreter: You will have to call the line.

911: Ok, thank you ma’am.

Caller: *INAUDIBLE*

*INTERPRETER DISCONNECTS*

911: One moment sir.

Caller: *INAUDIBLE* Help me! Help me! Help me! Help me! Police!

911: Are the police there?

Caller: Yeah, yeah, police.

*OPPERATOR CONNECTS TO INTERPRETER NETWORK*

Caller: Yeah, yeah, help me! Help me!

*VIETNAMESE LANGUAGE SELECTED*

911: Ok, one moment.

*CONNECTING TO NEXT AVAILABLE INTERPRETER*

Interpreter: Hello, my name is Rhianon, and I will be your Vietnamese interpreter. I will

interpret everything you say and keep it confidential. How may I help you?

Caller: *INAUDIBLE*

911: Hey, this is 9-1-1. I have a male caller on the line. Um, I need to know what his emergency

is.

Interpreter: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

Caller: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

Interpreter: “So the police are already here. Can you ask to please call the ambulance for me

because it is burned all over my body.”

Caller: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

911: Ok, he’s saying it is burning all over his body?

Interpreter: Yes ma’am.

911: Ok. Can you ask him did someone harm him?

Interpreter: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

Caller: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

Interpreter: “No. I smoke and then uh accidentally *INAUDIBLE* fell in and burn me.”

911: Ok, ok, ok. It looks like the police are there and they did get that information over to

medical so if you can let him know that um, the ambulance has been notified and they are

sending an ambulance there.

Interpreter: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

Caller: *SILENCE*

911: Yeah, it looks like the police have spoke with him so… Is he not responding?

Interpreter: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE* No m’am.

Caller: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

Interpreter: “Hurry up, I will die!”

911: Ok well if you will just let him know that the ambulance has been notified and they are

sending them out there.

Interpreter: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

Caller: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

Interpreter: “Yes.”

911: Alright. Well we can go ahead and disconnect since the police are there.

Interpreter: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

Caller: *SPEAKS VIETNAMESE*

Interpreter: This is him just keeps repeating “Please call the paramedic. I will die.”

911: Yes ma’am. But you did tell him that they do have his information and they are coming out

there, right?

Interpreter: Yes I did ma’am.

911: Alright. Yes ma’am, well thank you for your help.

Interpreter: You’re welcome Thank you for using our service. Disconnecting, bye-bye.

911: Bye-bye.

*RECORDING ENDS*