Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile man accused of threatening to assassinate President Biden found competent to stand trial

A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service alleges that John Andrew Bazor Jr....
A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Secret Service alleges that John Andrew Bazor Jr. called the White House switchboard at 9:37 p.m. on July 10 and threatened to kill President Joe Biden.(Baldwin County Corrections Center)
By Lee Peck
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile man accused of threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden -- allegedly calling the White House to make that threat -- has been found competent for trial.

Suspect John Andrew Bazor, Junior -- allegedly made the threat back in July of 2022. He’s since underwent a mental evaluation to see if is fit to stand trial and District Judge Kristi DuBose signing off that he is fit for trial -- and ordered him to be discharged from the mental facility where he is currently hospitalized and brought back to the Southern District for future court proceedings.

Taking a look back -- Bazor was arrested July 18, 2022 by Secret Service agents -- who allege he called the White House switchboard the week before at 9:37 p.m. July 10th -- saying quote: “I am coming to assassinate the President; I can’t wait to see your faces when I put a bullet in him.”

The complaint also says Bazor made several calls to the Secret Service office in Mobile the weekend before he called the White House and indicates he went to the FBI office in Mobile to file a complaint -- even calling the State Department and the CIA.

At the time -- his attorney said that alone would be enough for a mental evaluation -- but according to the Secret Service affidavit -- Bazor’s mother told investigators that she had tried to have him involuntarily committed to a mental health facility and that he long has exhibited signs of instability.

Judge DuBose directing his transfer from the medical facility be expedited and to immediately notify the Clerk of Court upon Bazor’s return to the Southern District of Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

MPD serves search warrant at Navco Road lounge
MPD serves search warrant at Navco Road lounge
Fugitive Files: Travonna Jordan and Paris Jones
Mobile Police: Two Women Pistol Whip Victim in Carjacking
South Alabama and Eastern Michigan give back to the community ahead of the 68 Ventures Bowl
South Alabama and Eastern Michigan give back to the community ahead of the 68 Ventures Bowl
Fugitive Files: Travonna Jordan and Paris Jones
Fugitive Files: Travonna Jordan and Paris Jones