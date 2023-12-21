Mobile Police: Two Women Pistol Whip Victim in Carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A bit of a twist in this FOX10 News Fugitive Files: Mobile Police looking for two teen-age women-on the run-accused in what they called a vicious car-jacking.

Take a good look at Travonna Jordan, and Paris Jones, on this page. Both 19 years old, both charged with a felony.

According to investigators, early this past Monday morning, investigators tell us Jordan pulled a gun on a guy, while sitting inside his car, in a parking lot on Snow Road North, near Tanner Williams Road. She, and then Jones, took turns pistol-whipping the victim, until they were able to shove him out of his own car, then roaring off. The victim is recovering, his car was found near Hattiesburg, but Jordan and Jones have vanished-for now. You can help find them.

Travonna Jordan is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. Paris Jones, is also 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. If you have seen either woman, or know where they are, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You never have to leave your name when you call this number with your information.

