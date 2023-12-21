Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile Police: Two Women Pistol Whip Victim in Carjacking

Fugitive Files: Travonna Jordan and Paris Jones
By Byron Day
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A bit of a twist in this FOX10 News Fugitive Files: Mobile Police looking for two teen-age women-on the run-accused in what they called a vicious car-jacking.

Take a good look at Travonna Jordan, and Paris Jones, on this page. Both 19 years old, both charged with a felony.

According to investigators, early this past Monday morning, investigators tell us Jordan pulled a gun on a guy, while sitting inside his car, in a parking lot on Snow Road North, near Tanner Williams Road. She, and then Jones, took turns pistol-whipping the victim, until they were able to shove him out of his own car, then roaring off. The victim is recovering, his car was found near Hattiesburg, but Jordan and Jones have vanished-for now. You can help find them.

Travonna Jordan is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. Paris Jones, is also 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. If you have seen either woman, or know where they are, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You never have to leave your name when you call this number with your information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

South Alabama and Eastern Michigan give back to the community ahead of the 68 Ventures Bowl
South Alabama and Eastern Michigan give back to the community ahead of the 68 Ventures Bowl
Fugitive Files: Travonna Jordan and Paris Jones
Fugitive Files: Travonna Jordan and Paris Jones
Man accused of killing grandparent, brother and family friend has competency hearing
Man accused of killing grandparent, brother and family friend has competency hearing
Alabama senator wants body cam footage more accessible
Alabama senator wants body cam footage more accessible