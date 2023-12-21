Morningside elementary students treated to makeovers and Christmas gifts

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While some local students slept in Thursday morning, others were up bright and early. With only a few days left before Santa lands in Mobile, seven students who attend Morningside Elementary celebrated Christmas early.

In an effort to promote unity, John Young and other members of the organization, Men United Against Violence decided to reward these children for good behavior.

“We chose them because they have perfect attendance, honor roll students and no disciplinary problems,” said Young.

Young men were given free haircuts from barbers at Blend Masters Barber studio; young ladies were provided free hairdos courtesy of stylists from Studio 3eight9 and that’s not all! After the makeovers local married couples also gave each student early Christmas gifts.

“Men United Against Violence — we’re into preventing crime and we know strong families are the greatest crime prevention there is. So what we want to do is plant a seed with these elementary school students about family unity,” Young explained.

Young says the gathering was about more than simply celebrating Christmas. It was also about decreasing local violence.

“I want to say black men stand up. This is time for us to stand up. This is our future. Black children are dying and killing in the city,” said Young.

While on the topic, 7-year-old Amari Butler, one of the grateful recipients shared an important message, “Don’t do violence because if you do violence, it will hurt others and it may hurt you sometimes because violence is not okay.”

And although Santa and his helpers were nowhere in sight, another familiar face that attended the gift giveaway was Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

“As the Chief, I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of you,” said Prine.

