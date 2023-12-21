MPD arrests man on 3 counts of breaking and entering

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

MPD said Lakendrick Taylor-Clemons, 18, is charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering and one count of criminal mischief for his involvement in multiple vehicle burglaries on Dec 10 at various locations within The Hampton at Pine Bends.

Authorities said further investigation revealed Taylor-Clemons was responsible for allegedly damaging a vehicle in the 2800 block of Exter Drive.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

