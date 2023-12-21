Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD arrests man on 3 counts of breaking and entering

Lakendrick Taylor-Clemons
Lakendrick Taylor-Clemons(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in multiple vehicle burglaries.

MPD said Lakendrick Taylor-Clemons, 18, is charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering and one count of criminal mischief for his involvement in multiple vehicle burglaries on Dec 10 at various locations within The Hampton at Pine Bends.

Authorities said further investigation revealed Taylor-Clemons was responsible for allegedly damaging a vehicle in the 2800 block of Exter Drive.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Driver involved in deadly Ann Street crash booked in Metro
2 juveniles stabbed at Dog River Park
Prichard water utility still not stabilized, report says
Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa