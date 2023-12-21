One more chilly morning and then rain for the holidays

(WALA) - Morning temperatures on Thursday morning will be in the upper 30s in metro areas along Interstate 10 while inland counties can expect to be near-freezing and coastal areas will only drop into the low 40s. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. It will be partly cloudy and dry.

Friday and Saturday will be milder, partly cloudy, dry and nice.

A wet system will be impacting the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Rain looks likely both days with chances around 60%-80%. As of now the models time the rain from late Sunday afternoon, into the evening and through much of the day on Christmas Day.

This timing could change, but regardless plan on rain for your holiday plans. This will be a rain event, but some of it could be heavy and some thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

Local conditions will be too warm, so there’s chance of snow in our area. Highs will be in the mid 60s and the overnight temps on Christmas Eve will likely be in the upper 50s.

