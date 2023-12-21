Prichard water utility still not stabilized, report says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board system’s financial and operational condition was not stabilized when a court-appointed receiver took over control of the system, according to the first monthly receiver report submitted to the Circuit Court of Mobile this week.

The report states that “there were insufficient funds in the bank accounts of (the) PWWSB to timely pay the ordinary expenses” of the system.

The board’s adoption of an operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year that includes a rate increase for customers does not allow the system to meet its obligations or begin making capital improves to the water or sewer systems, the report states.

Read the entire report here:

