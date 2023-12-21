Advertise With Us
Hire One

Prichard water utility still not stabilized, report says

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board system’s financial and operational condition was not stabilized when a court-appointed receiver took over control of the system, according to the first monthly receiver report submitted to the Circuit Court of Mobile this week.

The report states that “there were insufficient funds in the bank accounts of (the) PWWSB to timely pay the ordinary expenses” of the system.

The board’s adoption of an operating budget for the 2024 fiscal year that includes a rate increase for customers does not allow the system to meet its obligations or begin making capital improves to the water or sewer systems, the report states.

Read the entire report here:

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Tuscaloosa
Wheel of Fortune LIVE has found its way to the city of Mobile.
Wheel of Fortune LIVE happening Thursday night in Mobile
Sen. Merika Coleman, a Democrat who represents Jefferson County, came to Mobile to announce...
Alabama senator in Mobile to announce legislation to make police body camera videos more accessible
Thursday night at 7:30, contestants will have an opportunity to participate at the Saenger...
Wheel of Fortune LIVE happening Thursday night in Mobile