Quiet weather on Friday; rain on Christmas

(WALA) - Quiet conditions will continue over the next couple of days, but rain is expected to return just in time for Christmas. The highest chances of rain will be overnight on Sunday, with gradual clearing expected late in the day on Christmas.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY:

Both tomorrow and Saturday will have perfect weather for last-minute shopping and other activities. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures ranging from the middle to upper 60s.

With the winter solstice on Thursday, the days will now slowly start getting longer until June. Sunset on the 21st will be at 4:56 p.m.

HOLIDAY FORECAST:

Christmas is likely to have rain, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. There is no threat of severe weather, but some areas might experience heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals will be around 1-3 inches.

On Christmas Eve, the day will start mainly dry, but showers will move in by the afternoon. The heaviest rain will occur overnight on Sunday, with some thunder possible. Rain will continue into Christmas morning but should end by the afternoon. The rest of the day on Christmas will gradually clear up.

