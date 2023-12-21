Reopening of Daphne’s Bayfront Park delayed

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The reopening of Bayfront Park in Daphne has been delayed until the beginning of the new year, city officials said.

The city had hoped to have it opened before Christmas, but Fairhope’s Public Works Department still has some work to do on the pier and restrooms, according to Daphne officials.

The work is the first phase of planned improvements at the park. In June 2022, the city of Daphne approved funding for the initial phase.

The second phase is already in the works. Environmental studies are underway and more than $8 million in GOMESA money is in-hand to get to work on the outdoor amphitheater and restroom facility.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.