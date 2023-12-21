Advertise With Us
Hire One

Reopening of Daphne’s Bayfront Park delayed

Bayfront Park set to open in the new year
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The reopening of Bayfront Park in Daphne has been delayed until the beginning of the new year, city officials said.

The city had hoped to have it opened before Christmas, but Fairhope’s Public Works Department still has some work to do on the pier and restrooms, according to Daphne officials.

The work is the first phase of planned improvements at the park. In June 2022, the city of Daphne approved funding for the initial phase.

The second phase is already in the works. Environmental studies are underway and more than $8 million in GOMESA money is in-hand to get to work on the outdoor amphitheater and restroom facility.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

The line for service stretched around the building as Ben's quietly opened its doors again
Fairhope’s Ben’s Jr. Original Bar-B-Que opens to huge crowd
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Local's discuss last minute shopping before Christmas
Local's discuss last minute shopping before Christmas
City of Mobile discussing Amtrak logistics
City of Mobile discussing Amtrak logistics