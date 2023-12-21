Advertise With Us
Satsuma PD investigating deadly shooting

Satsuma homicide
Satsuma homicide(Ariel Mallory)
By Robert Ristaneo and Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: According to Satsuma Acting Chief Troy Wilcutt, an altercation between two individuals led to a deadly shooting.

Chief Wilcutt says his department requested the assistance of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to Third Street.

Upon arrival, investigators found one deceased male.

One person was detained, but no suspect has been named.

Investigators have not determined a motive or what could have led up to the shooting.

“I can tell you limited facts right now, one subject was shot. He is deceased. We can’t release any further information because the family still hasn’t been notified and at this time they are interviewing witnesses and a suspect,” Chief Wilcutt said.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator on the case.

At this time, MCSO says this is an isolated incident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Satsuma PD said it is investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m.

Police responded to the 5000 block of Third Street in response to a deadly shooting.

FOX10 News is working to gather more information.

