State Sen. Merika Coleman announces body camera legislation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -State Sen. Merika Coleman is looking to add transparency when it comes to body camera video after hearing how Jawan Dallas’ family waited almost five months before they could see the video from July’s encounter with two MPD officers that ended with his death.

“We’re here today because no other family should go through what the Dallas family has gone through,” said Coleman.

The body camera footage transparency bill would designate police body camera and dash camera video as a public record meaning someone can make a written request for the video, and it would need to be released within 30 days. She says the bill includes an appeals process if the video isn’t released.

“You just file it in circuit court,” added Coleman. “To be able to have that appeals process you have to have that hearing within 14 days and then the judge will make a decision.”

A big topic surrounding the Jawan Dallas video was the grand jury secrecy act which said the video couldn’t be shown to the family until after the grand jury investigation was over. Coleman says this bill would help with the process.

“There are redaction provision in the bill that if we need to get something out to the public, the things that are sensitive also,” added Coleman. “Think about if something included a minor, you would be able to redact that information and still be able to release the video to the public.”

She says it’ll be challenging to get this bill passed but she’s open to working with other lawmakers, district attorneys and police departments to rework the bill if needed. But she says something has to change to add transparency with law enforcement.

“The amount of time folks have waited just doesn’t work. And it creates more tension between police and the community,” said Coleman. “Releasing that body cam video creates public confidence in the police.”

We reached out to both the city and mobile police but they both declined to comment. Meanwhile, Coleman says she plans to pre file the bill on Friday.

