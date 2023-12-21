Wheel of Fortune LIVE happening Thursday night in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wheel of Fortune LIVE has found its way to the city of Mobile. The popular television show that’s been on our screens since 1975 has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access to their favorite game.

Thursday night at 7:30, contestants will have an opportunity to participate at the Saenger Theatre.

“So many people around the country will never have the chance to go to Hollywood. Go to Sony Pictures Studios and be on Wheel of Fortune. So, we bring Wheel of Fortune to you,” Bob Goen said.

Bob Goen is well known as the former host of the show. And now he’s back on stage.

Here’s how it works! The game is played tournament style with multiple groups of three randomly selected contestants who register prior to the show.

Those players will play for an opportunity to make it to the bonus game. That’s where players will have the chance to win prizes or up to ten thousand dollars.

“We’ll have three contestants in round one. Three contestants in round two. Keep doing that throughout the show. And also throughout the show, whoever is playing on stage is playing for somebody in the audience,” Goen said.

That means an audience member will win the same prize as the on-stage player. Without having to leave their seat.

You have to be 18 or older to play, but audience members of all ages are welcome to attend.

“It’s fun for all ages. We get little kids. We get grandparents. We get three or generations of families who come. You do have to be 18 to participate in the show. But that’s cool. It’s still a great evening in the theater, even if you don’t win anything,” Goen said.

It’s all happening tonight at 7:30. You can find tickets by visiting Mobile.org and searching Wheel of Fortune LIVE.

