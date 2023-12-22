Alabama Law Enforcement Agency begins holiday safety campaign

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) kicked off their 12 Days of Safety campaign Thursday across the state. The campaign is a serious effort to reduce the risk of traffic fatalities.

In 2022, there were more than 5,000 crashes in Alabama because of impaired driving, according to state troopers. Of that number, 260 people died.

It should be no surprise that troopers will be out in full force over the next 12 days across the state, including marine police who patrol waterways in Alabama.

Trooper Reginal King says he wants drivers to know they are not out to ‘catch’ anyone speeding or reckless driving. Their purpose is to make the highways, roads and interstates safe for those traveling this holiday season.

“The best gift to give your family is yourself and that is to arrive alive,” said Trooper King.

Sadly, that will not be the case for some in 2023. According to Trooper King, impaired driving has contributed to more than 4,300 crashes in Alabama, crashes that claimed the lives of 154 people.

“You’re going to see increased presence of troopers on the roadways. We’ll utilize troopers from the highway patrol and the marine patrol division to create a presence to prevent or discourage people from doing crazy things on the highways,” said King.

This is why troopers are starting the 12 Days of Safety campaign with a different theme each day. One day one, for example, the theme is ‘know before you go and prepare your vehicle’. Day two is seatbelt review.

“Make no mistake about it. We’re not out there for show. You’re going to see that presence out there and we will take action,” said King.

The campaign ends on New Year’s Day. On that day, troopers remind travelers to be mindful of drowsy driving, which often accompanies drivers on their long trip back home.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.