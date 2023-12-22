Armed robber holds up Daphne gas station

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is investigating after a gas station on U.S. 98 was was held up by an armed robber Thursday night.

Police say it happened at about 8:35 p.m. at a Clark’s Exxon station. Investigators say a lone black make entered the station brandishing a handgun.

He ordered the two female clerks to open both registers and took about $400 in cash before fleeing on foot east towards Main Street, police said.

The DPD said the suspect was wearing a green hoodie, blue jogging pants and a homemade black mask with the eyes cut out.

No one was harmed, and the store was otherwise empty of customers at the time, according to police.

