Advertise With Us
Hire One

Armed robber holds up Daphne gas station

(MGN)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is investigating after a gas station on U.S. 98 was was held up by an armed robber Thursday night.

Police say it happened at about 8:35 p.m. at a Clark’s Exxon station. Investigators say a lone black make entered the station brandishing a handgun.

He ordered the two female clerks to open both registers and took about $400 in cash before fleeing on foot east towards Main Street, police said.

The DPD said the suspect was wearing a green hoodie, blue jogging pants and a homemade black mask with the eyes cut out.

No one was harmed, and the store was otherwise empty of customers at the time, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

2023 Venture Bowl parade route
Some streets closed to traffic, parking during Venture Bowl parade and pep rally
Mobile Police Department issues holiday season reminder of downtown curfew for minors
Mobile Police Department issues holiday season reminder of downtown curfew for minors
In this 2022 photo, a sign installed at Bienville Square alerts citizens to the 10 p.m. to 5...
Mobile Police Department issues holiday season reminder of downtown curfew for minors
2 juveniles stabbed at Dog River Park
2 teenage girls stabbed at Dog River Park