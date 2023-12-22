Avelo to temporarily suspend flights at Mobile International Airport in March

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s newest airline will be temporarily suspending operations early next year.

According to the Mobile Airport Authority, Avelo Airlines is set to suspend flights beginning in March. Mobile International Airport is one of eight airports to be affected by the suspension.

In May of this year, the airline began offering twice-weekly, low-fare, nonstop flights between Mobile’s downtown airport at Brookley Field and Orlando International Airport.

According to an Avelo Airlines spokesperson, fluctuations in air traffic during the first half of the year is part of the reason for the decision and the company is actively exploring options to offer seasonal flights in the future. The last flight will be March 4. The airline said it will be in contact with customers who may be affected by the suspension.

In the meantime, MAA officials said plans are still in the works for improvements at the downtown airport, including the opening of a new terminal in the fall of 2025.

