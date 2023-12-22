Downtown Mobile preparing for Mardi Gras parade ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eastern Michigan is in town and the South Alabama Jags didn’t have to travel at all. So, there’s only one thing left to do before playing the 68 Ventures Bowl game Saturday night. And that’s party.

So Friday night is the “Greers, This is Alabama Mardi Gras parade”. And visitors from Eastern Michigan are looking forward to it.

“I’m excited. We don’t really know what we’re doing for it yet, but it looks pretty cool seeing people in costumes already which is pretty sweet. It’s something new. It’s a nice pretty little town over here. And everyone’s really nice. It’s pretty awesome,” Eastern Michigan Equipment Manager Luke Lass said.

And they’re not the only ones. Serda’s Coffee Company says New Year’s Eve is their biggest night of the year. And this is just a preview of what’s to come next week.

“Tonight is going to be huge for us. We’re going to have all of that traffic from the parade. We’re going to have a comedy night. We’re probably going to fill up back here, and we’re probably going to be slammed up there. I think it’s going to be super good for all of the businesses around here. The parades definitely help a lot,” Manager Cody Dean said.

You can expect to see floats from 20 different mystic societies. And everyone is invited. Even our visitors from up north.

“It seems like it’s going to be a ton of fun. We were walking around the city and met a lot people who are fans of South Alabama. And they were super nice. So yeah, it should be cool,” Lass said.

The parade rolls through at 6:30 p.m. Then afterwards a pep rally will be held at 7:30 followed by a street party at 7:45.

