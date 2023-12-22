Advertise With Us
Fairhope’s Ben’s Jr. Original Bar-B-Que opens to huge crowd

Ben's Original BBQ reopens in Fairhope
By Hal Scheurich
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A restaurant favorite is now back open on the eastern shore. Ben’s Jr. Original Barbeque welcomed back dozens of eager customers after being closed for more than five years. Now under new ownership, it was a day to see if it would pass the “locals” test.

With very little fanfare, the Thursday before Christmas seemed like as good a day as any to resurrect a Fairhope food legend. Word had spread amongst the locals and famished Fairhopians turned out to welcome back an old friend. The line of patrons was wrapped around the building, waiting to get in.

The line for service stretched around the building as Ben's quietly opened its doors again
The line for service stretched around the building as Ben's quietly opened its doors again(Hal Scheurich)

“I’m ready to eat…a Swiss and bacon burger,” said Scott Queenen who was already familiar with the menu. “Oh, yeah. I’ve been here many times before.”

While Queenen and dozens of others waited their turn, inside Ben’s, food was already making its way to some tables. All those on the outside could do, is watch and wait.

“Tough. This looks really good right here,” said Teal Creel as she looked through a window while in line. “That’s what I’ve been eyeing.”

“I wanted to be first in line, get a free T-shirt…and what else did I want? A pulled pork sandwich,” said Brannan Geary.

The orders continued to pile in, and burgers, pork and brisket kept rolling out to the hungry crowd. Did I mention the potato skins and corn fritters?

“It’s fantastic,” said Terry Yates with a mouthful of pulled pork sandwich.

One of those making sure service was up to standards was Rise Lee, and she would know. She and her husband, Bubba owned and operated the original Ben’s Jr. for 34 years. There’s a tribute and memorial for her late husband on the wall near the entryway. Lee said she couldn’t have asked for more.

“Bubba would love it. He’d be very excited…the building. He’d be excited and I think he’d be glad I’m working here too,” Lee said.

To say that opening day was a big success would be an understatement. From all the classic, original menu items to the nostalgia felt inside, it waws a big thumbs up from everyone. Ben’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

