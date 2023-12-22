FSU Board of Trustees approves lawsuit against the ACC amid grant of rights dispute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Board of Trustees held a meeting Friday, where they voted unanimously to file legal action against the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Here we go.



We are in place for today’s Board of Trustees meeting at Florida State. pic.twitter.com/f98vr5C6K1 — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) December 22, 2023

Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins said, “It’s important to act when the university is under challenge... Today we have come to a crossroad with the ACC.”

“I believe we have no choice but the challenge the grant of rights.”



Collins said they feel they have exhausted all other options. He said it’s not an easy decision. https://t.co/8yROOH4M5m — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) December 22, 2023

During the Friday meeting, the board announced the legal action against the ACC, which includes one count of violation of public policy, one count of breach of fiduciary duty, one count of breach of contract, one count of unenforceable penalties and one count of restraint of trade. The vote was unopposed.

OFFICIAL: The #FSU Board of Trustees is filing a complaint against the ACC in Florida court on seven counts including…



-Restraint of trade

-Unenforceable penalties

-Breach of contract

-Breach of fiduciary duty

-Violation of public policy.



Vote was unopposed — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) December 22, 2023

A graphic was shown as Tallahassee Attorney David Ashburn, who is representing the board, spoke, reflecting penalty amounts universities would have to pay in order to exit the ACC. As of 2023, the penalty amount sits at over $500 million, specifically $572,000,000.

However, Ashburn claims ACC’s penalty package is a violation of Florida Statutes under Florida law. “We are alleging that the penalty package, both the grant of rights individually and conjunction with the several withdrawal penalty is a violation,” said Ashburn.

Ashburn laying out “Penalty for Withdrawing” over the last decade. https://t.co/5qXfkZVFeZ pic.twitter.com/RbARrmhK4S — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) December 22, 2023

In FSU’s 32 year long affiliation with the ACC it has brought in 91 conference championships. But the funding gap sits at over $30 million per team, per year.

Ashburn stated the only reduction in the ESPN agreement would be the share that FSU is currently paid. “If FSU were to withdraw, it would simply be that,” said Ashburn.

Back in August, the board of trustees held a meeting where they initially discussed the program exiting the ACC. If the program were to decide to leave the ACC, it would affect the ACC’s deal with ESPN, which does not expire until 2036.

On Friday, Ashburn said, “The ACC has failed to appropriately give FSU the value it’s athletic program media rights. They deluded those rights going forward.”

This meeting comes after Florida State was the first undefeated (13-0) power five team to not make it into the College Football Playoffs, but during the meeting, it was emphasized that these motions have been a long time coming.

“This is not a reaction. We’ve spent a lot of time on this carefully… We have to do what’s best for our University and for our Athletics Department,” said FSU President Richard McCullough.

To read Florida State Trustees’ full lawsuit against the ACC, click here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.