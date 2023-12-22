Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a while since the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office did one of its big bike giveaways, but this year the tradition has returned.

Today, the MCSO gave away more than 70 bicycles to families chosen from throughout the county.

“This is something we love doing in our Community,” said Sheriff Paul Burch. “We took a break the last couple of years but we are back and very pleased that Walmart has partnered with us this year.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Local's discuss last minute shopping before Christmas
Local's discuss last minute shopping before Christmas
City of Mobile discussing Amtrak logistics
City of Mobile discussing Amtrak logistics
Ben's Original BBQ reopens in Fairhope
Ben's Original BBQ reopens in Fairhope