Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a while since the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office did one of its big bike giveaways, but this year the tradition has returned.

Today, the MCSO gave away more than 70 bicycles to families chosen from throughout the county.

“This is something we love doing in our Community,” said Sheriff Paul Burch. “We took a break the last couple of years but we are back and very pleased that Walmart has partnered with us this year.”

