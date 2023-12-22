Mobile NAACP rallies community to increase holiday blood donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Christmas and New Year’s festivities looming, the demand for blood donations is escalating. While the need is constant, the holiday season experiences a decline in supply due to regular donors traveling during this time of year. With that in mind, members of the Mobile NAACP chapter are stepping up to address the pressing need.

“The urgent need for blood donations is higher in this season for a number of reasons. Number one, there’s a shortage. When there’s a shortage, it affects emergency situations — surgeries, trauma,” said Robert Clopton, President of the Mobile NAACP.

This Friday, during a blood drive at the American Red Cross on Sage Avenue, Mobile NAACP members stopped by to contribute to this life-saving cause.

In a heartfelt testimonial, Patrick Crabtree, the current secretary of the Mobile NAACP shared a personal experience.

“In 1990, I was diagnosed with — well, I went to a hospital did not know what was wrong with me. I spent a month in the hospital seven days in intensive care and I lost a lot of blood. And because of someone’s generosity, I am here…And I’m doing well. We need people to volunteer to give blood because it costs nothing but it saves lives. It saved my life,” said Crabtree.

Although Crabtree is unable to donate himself because of his diagnosis, he still attended Friday’s blood drive to show his support.

“Give blood because we need this. I mean, you never know whose life you can change,” said Crabtree.

Another person recognizing the importance of regular blood donation is James Kilpatrick who says, “It’s the right thing to do. If you’re able to donate, you should.”

For anyone who was unable to donate Friday, President Clopton laid out the roadmap for upcoming NAACP-organized blood drives, providing the community with several opportunities to make a difference.

“First, let me tell you about the next three that’s coming up…first will be January 3rd…and we will encourage NAACP members and the general community to be here. Also, on January 11th and January 31st,” said Clopton.

He adds the local NAACP branch will also host its annual blood drive some time in May.

And with Christmas days away, the Mobile NAACP urges the community to embrace the spirit of giving that can truly save lives.

