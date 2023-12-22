Advertise With Us
Mobile Police Department issues holiday season reminder of downtown curfew for minors

In this 2022 photo, a sign installed at Bienville Square alerts citizens to the 10 p.m. to 5...
In this 2022 photo, a sign installed at Bienville Square alerts citizens to the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for juveniles in Mobile's Downtown Entertainment District.(FOX10 News)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department on Friday issued a reminder to citizens regarding the curfew for minors under 18 in the Downtown Entertainment District.

The reminder comes as minors continue to be on holiday break from schools.

“As we find ourselves in the midst of the holiday season, with Christmas just around the corner, we acknowledge the eager anticipation of families and young individuals looking forward to enjoying their free time,” writes Corporal Katrina H. Frazier of the MPD Public Affairs Office. “However, during this festive period, it is crucial to emphasize the significance of adhering to curfew regulations, especially for minors under 18 in the Downtown Entertainment District.”

The ongoing curfew, established by city ordinance, is effective from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following day. Frazier wrote that the commitment to enforce the curfew “stems from our responsibility to prioritize the safety and well-being of our young residents.”

Police said thorough ID checks will be conducted by MPD personnel to ensure compliance.

The full text of the ordinance is here.

