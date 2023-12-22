Advertise With Us
Mostly sunny today and Saturday, then rain in forecast

By Jennifer Lambers
Updated: 7 hours ago
(WALA) - Daytime highs will be maxing out in the mid-to-upper 60s. Skies will stay sunny, with a few clouds mixed in.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 40s tonight, with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be the same with temperatures in the 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Looking towards the end of the weekend, rain chances are on the rise. If making outdoor plans - today and Saturday are looking great. Rain creeps in Sunday morning but ramps up Sunday evening into the overnight hours. Santa may have a wet ride across the Gulf Coast on Sunday night! Waking up Monday morning, rain will still be moving through. Models right now are leaning towards the rain clearing heading into Monday afternoon. Daytime highs will be mild in the 60s and the 70s. Cold air returns midweek next week.

We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Have a great weekend!

