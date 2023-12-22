Not as chilly today; rain in Christmas forecast

(WALA) - It’s not as chilly today with highs expected to climb to 70 degrees. This warmer air will last through the Christmas weekend. Highs will be in the 67-71 degree range each day through Monday. Our morning temps are turning much more mild as well. We’ll start off in the upper 40s on Saturday and even the upper 50s on Christmas morning. Expect much colder air to return after the holiday weekend ends.

Our rain coverage will be in the 60-70% range on Sunday and Monday with most of it rolling through when Santa flies through our sky on Sunday night. There will be a few storms in the mix, but our air should remain stable enough to where we wouldn’t have a severe weather threat. Make sure you still pay attention to the forecast in case that changes.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.