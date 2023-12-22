Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pascagoula PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspects

Pascagoula PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspects
Pascagoula PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspects(Pascagoula Police Department Facebook page)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACSAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) - The Pascagoula Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying two people suspected of kicking in an apartment door and stealing cash and shoes. The information could lead to a reward.

It happened Dec. 18. Police said the two unidentified black males kicked in the door of an apartment at Azalea Apartments and stole $5,000 in cash and 16 pairs of Nike Jordan shoes.

Pascagoula PD posted pictures of the suspects and the car on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or message the department on Facebook. The public can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 for a possible reward.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Downtown Mobile preparing for Mardi Gras parade ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
Downtown Mobile preparing for Mardi Gras parade ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl
Avelo to temporarily suspend flights at Mobile International Airport in March
NAACP encourages community to donate blood
Mobile NAACP rallies community to increase holiday blood donations
2 juveniles stabbed at Dog River Park
2 teenage girls stabbed at Dog River Park