Pascagoula PD asks public’s help identifying theft suspects

PACSAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) - The Pascagoula Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying two people suspected of kicking in an apartment door and stealing cash and shoes. The information could lead to a reward.

It happened Dec. 18. Police said the two unidentified black males kicked in the door of an apartment at Azalea Apartments and stole $5,000 in cash and 16 pairs of Nike Jordan shoes.

Pascagoula PD posted pictures of the suspects and the car on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211 or message the department on Facebook. The public can also contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 for a possible reward.

