Prichard Water Work and Sewer is still under hot water

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, a court-appointed receiver filed a report of the financial status of the board, and it’s not looking good, even after hiking rates last month.

Most of the assessments showed the board has severe operational challenges and extreme financial struggles.

The court receivers wrote that some of those hardships included sanitary sewer overflows, significant leakage, failure to meet ADEM consent order obligations, and staffing issues.

The receiver wrote they are continuing to meet with the Prichard water board and MAWSS to talk about billing issues and water supply. They are also meeting with Prichard and Chickasaw mayors and the Mobile County Commission to try and solve the problems.

Judge Youngpeter approved the receiver’s first invoice for the period covering October to December, and it’s roughly $40,000.

