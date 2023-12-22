Advertise With Us
Some streets closed to traffic, parking during Venture Bowl parade and pep rally

2023 Venture Bowl parade route
2023 Venture Bowl parade route(FOX10 News)
By Mike Brantley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Venture Bowl Parade and Pep Rally in downtown Mobile blends Mardi Gras magic with college football spirit.

The event, featuring 20 Mardi Gras mystical society floats and more, begins at 6:30 p.m. today with performances by high school marching bands and college bowl teams’ bands and cheerleaders. Following the parade, the pep rally is set for 7:30 p.m.

For the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, certain areas of downtown Mobile will be closed off during the event. The Mobile Police Department requests that no vehicles be parked in these restricted zones to prevent towing. The MPD advises motorists to be vigilant and heed the posted signs to avoid receiving a parking ticket or having vehicles towed.

The fee for retrieving a towed vehicle is $150. Towed vehicles will be taken to the impound facility behind the Mobile Police Department Training Academy at 1251 Virginia St.  The impound lot will remain open until 9 p.m., and if a vehicle isn’t retrieved by then, it can be collected the following day.

The parade will start at Civic Center Drive, move north on Claiborne Street to Government Street, east on Government Street to Conception Street, north on Conception Street to St. Francis, east on St. Francis Street to St. Joseph Street, north on St. Joseph Street to St. Louis Street, east on St. Louis Street to Royal Street, south on Royal Street to Church Street, west on Church Street to Claiborne Street, and finally south on Claiborne Street to Civic Center Drive to conclude the route.

