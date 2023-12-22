South Alabama Football holds final open practice ahead of 68 Ventures Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - South Alabama Football held their final open practice ahead of the 68 Ventures Bowl this morning at the Jaguar Training Facility. The Jags set to face Eastern Michigan at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday and one of the looming questions, who will get the start at quarterback?

South Alabama coach Kane Wommack says his team will likely play more than one quarterback in this weekend’s game. What he has not said is exactly how many or which QBs will be taking the snaps.

Carter Bradley has been the starter this season, but he is still nursing a lingering knee injury which he aggravated during the Jags final regular season game against Texas State. Whether or not he plays will be a game time decision. Fellow senior Desmond Trotter and redshirt true freshmen Gio Lopez could get in on the action on Saturday if Bradley is not good to go. Lopez’s red shirt status won’t be affected if he takes the field on Saturday against the Eagles.

“I have an idea who’s gonna get the start at quarterback, but I think there’s a couple things that we’ll continue to look at as we move closer to game day, but ultimately, we’re gonna play multiple guys in the game. You look at each of our guys and where they’ve gone in in the game. We’ve had three quarterbacks in play this year, and all three of them have done some really special things and so I think this might be an opportunity to feature each guy in his own way and give us the best edge and opportunity to win.”

The transfer portal and opt outs change the game for every team this time of year. With Caulin Lacey transferring to Louisville and La’Damian Webb out with a toe injury, there will be a chance for others to step up on offense. Running backs Braylon McReynolds and Kentrel Bullock will have that opportunity this weekend. We could also see more out of wide receivers Jamal Pritchett and Javon Ivory.

Wommack also says he’s seen a lot out of his younger players and this weekend, they will get their chance to shine.

We have been focused on the guys that are here for us and, and we’ve had a really great Bowl preparation week. I would argue this group of practices has been the best that we’ve had here, and I think a large part in that is some of the younger guys that are gonna get opportunities have really stepped up in a major way and I think we’ve got some young guys that are taking ownership of this football team and that’s really exciting for our future.

Not very often do teams get the opportunity to play a bowl game in their home stadium. It’s great for Jags fans who won’t have to travel out of their way and great for South Alabama who gets the home field advantage.

