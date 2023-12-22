Advertise With Us
Hire One

State lawmaker refiles bill to increase punishments for those caught selling fentanyl

An Alabama lawmaker has re-filed a bill to create harsher penalties for selling fentanyl.
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama lawmaker re-filed a bill that will create harsher penalties for selling fentanyl. During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers unanimously supported a bill to charge someone with manslaughter for selling fentanyl to people who die from overdoses. However, due to a clerical error, the governor signed the wrong version, and the law was put on hold.

Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) says it was important to him to refile the bill because he’s experienced a personal loss he blames on what he calls a drug dealer’s relentless pursuit to push drugs.

“We’re trying to get to those drug dealers and charge them with manslaughter because they’re killing our friends, they’re killing our children,” said Pringle.

In an April 2023 study, the Alabama Department of Health reported preliminary data shows 835 Alabamians died from Fentanyl in 2022. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says in some cases people don’t know that what they’re taking is laced with the deadly drug.

“I think certainly we need to address that issue where they may not be held accountable in some respects,” said Jones.

To help people battling drug addiction, during this year’s legislative session, lawmakers allocated 300 million dollars to state agencies for drug education and prevention.

Lawmakers will debate this bill when they convene for the 2024 legislative session in February.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Avelo to temporarily suspend flights at Mobile International Airport in March
Avelo to temporarily suspend flights at Mobile International Airport in March
These "next generation hospital ships” will be manufactured in Mobile.
Austal USA receives Navy contract for Expeditionary Medical Ships
These "next generation hospital ships” will be manufactured in Mobile.
Austal USA receives Navy contract for Expeditionary Medical Ships
While the need is constant, the holiday season experiences a decline in supply due to regular...
Mobile NAACP rallies community to increase holiday blood donations