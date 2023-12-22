Talks to bring Amtrak to Mobile still proceeding

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Is Amtrak on track to Mobile? Talks are still underway.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration has had discussions regarding ongoing logistics. City spokesperson Candace Cooksey told FOX10 that Amtrak would pay a “nominal” amount for use of part of the parking lot next to the convention center. CSX Corporation would build a layover track there. That’s where the train would be stored overnight. That agreement also allows Amtrak to make improvements to the current platform where the train stop would be.

Last week the mayor administration traveled to New Orleans to meet with Amtrak.

“The city of Mobile and Amtrak are working together on a land use agreement and gathering additional information needed to restore passenger rail service in Mobile,” Cooksey said.

“We had a productive meeting with Amtrak last week to discuss critical path items and the next steps in the process,” she said. “We are grateful their team took the time to travel to Mobile and meet with Mayor Stimpson’s administration in person as we continue to work diligently toward an agreement for the Mobile City Council to consider.”

