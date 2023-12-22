Advertise With Us
Hire One

Talks to bring Amtrak to Mobile still proceeding

City of Mobile discussing Amtrak logistics
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Is Amtrak on track to Mobile? Talks are still underway.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration has had discussions regarding ongoing logistics. City spokesperson Candace Cooksey told FOX10 that Amtrak would pay a “nominal” amount for use of part of the parking lot next to the convention center. CSX Corporation would build a layover track there. That’s where the train would be stored overnight. That agreement also allows Amtrak to make improvements to the current platform where the train stop would be.

Last week the mayor administration traveled to New Orleans to meet with Amtrak.

“The city of Mobile and Amtrak are working together on a land use agreement and gathering additional information needed to restore passenger rail service in Mobile,” Cooksey said.

“We had a productive meeting with Amtrak last week to discuss critical path items and the next steps in the process,” she said. “We are grateful their team took the time to travel to Mobile and meet with Mayor Stimpson’s administration in person as we continue to work diligently toward an agreement for the Mobile City Council to consider.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office gives more than 70 bikes to families at holidays
Local's discuss last minute shopping before Christmas
Local's discuss last minute shopping before Christmas
City of Mobile discussing Amtrak logistics
City of Mobile discussing Amtrak logistics