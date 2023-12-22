Two teens facing felony charges for allegedly making swatting call to Baker School in Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Two young teenagers are now facing felony charges after allegedly making a swatting call at Baker School in Okaloosa County.

The call happened in November. The two boys are 14 years old, Landyn Whittington of Baker and Camwryn Gulley of Mansfield, Texas.

Investigators said the two are a part of a national swatting group called “LulzSEC,” which is known for making hoax calls to draw a 9-1-1 response and pays members with cryptocurrency to commit crimes.

Investigators said Whittington reached out to Gulley through the swatting group and asked Gulley to make a call to Crestview Police, threatening a mass shooting at Baker School. Gulley allegedly did, and the school was immediately put on lockdown as well as surrounding schools.

Through investigation, last week, OCSO was able to track the call to Gulley and requested a search warrant for his phone.

“Gulley mentions he had an accomplice, Landon hiding in the restroom, so there’s some indicators of some serious delinquency here, and the downloads on their phones,” said OCSO Sheriff Eric Aden. “There is some significant encouragement of school shootings. There’s showing school shootings to their fellow friends and peers in their realms of depravity. They are sending out videos of murders and montages of school shootings and death.”

Gulley is expected to be extradited from Texas to Okaloosa County where he faces charges of making an electronic threat of a mass shooting, making a false report of firearms, and interference with school functions.

Investigators said Whittington meanwhile has been tied to multiple swatting calls across the country, including New Jersey, Arizona, Indiana, and Texas.

They are being tried as adults.

OCSO said there could be more arrests.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.