Advertise With Us
Hire One

Two teens facing felony charges for allegedly making swatting call to Baker School in Florida

Two teens facing felony charges for allegedly making swatting call to Baker School in Florida
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Two young teenagers are now facing felony charges after allegedly making a swatting call at Baker School in Okaloosa County.

The call happened in November. The two boys are 14 years old, Landyn Whittington of Baker and Camwryn Gulley of Mansfield, Texas.

Investigators said the two are a part of a national swatting group called “LulzSEC,” which is known for making hoax calls to draw a 9-1-1 response and pays members with cryptocurrency to commit crimes.

Investigators said Whittington reached out to Gulley through the swatting group and asked Gulley to make a call to Crestview Police, threatening a mass shooting at Baker School. Gulley allegedly did, and the school was immediately put on lockdown as well as surrounding schools.

Through investigation, last week, OCSO was able to track the call to Gulley and requested a search warrant for his phone.

“Gulley mentions he had an accomplice, Landon hiding in the restroom, so there’s some indicators of some serious delinquency here, and the downloads on their phones,” said OCSO Sheriff Eric Aden. “There is some significant encouragement of school shootings. There’s showing school shootings to their fellow friends and peers in their realms of depravity. They are sending out videos of murders and montages of school shootings and death.”

Gulley is expected to be extradited from Texas to Okaloosa County where he faces charges of making an electronic threat of a mass shooting, making a false report of firearms, and interference with school functions.

Investigators said Whittington meanwhile has been tied to multiple swatting calls across the country, including New Jersey, Arizona, Indiana, and Texas.

They are being tried as adults.

OCSO said there could be more arrests.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
Christopher Willliam Teague
Cash reward offered in hunt for fugitive wanted by Mobile PD, U.S. Marshals
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
Mystery surrounding Mobile Buddhist monk who was found burned and bloody
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

Prichard Water Work and Sewer is still under hot water
Prichard Water Work and Sewer is still under hot water
Prichard Water Work and Sewer is still under hot water
Prichard Water Work and Sewer is still under hot water
2 juveniles stabbed at Dog River Park
2 juveniles stabbed at Dog River Park
Driver involved in deadly Ann Street charged with murder
Driver involved in deadly Ann Street charged with murder